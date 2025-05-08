Off the news: Yamashita replaced as House Finance chair

The ouster of state Rep. Kyle Yamashita as chair of the powerful House Finance Committee seemed sudden, coming as it did mere days after the 2025 Legislature adjourned amid lawmakers’ self-congratulatory comments and back pats. But then again, maybe it’s not so surprising, given that Yamashita’s three years as Finance chair had begun shakily with a chaotic state budget process in 2023 that went down to the final day and was condemned by progressive legislators.

Big Island legislator Chris Todd, who had been House majority caucus leader, is now Finance chair. Let’s hope he’s more publicly accessible and transparent in this important role.