Editorial: Support arts amid NEA funding cuts

A flood of distressed announcements pinged around Hawaii on Monday, springing from the federal administration’s targeting of the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA). Across the nation, cultural organizations were receiving word that grants, though already announced, were “canceled.”

The Hawaii International Film Festival was one of the organizations affected; HIFF revealed that more than $200,000 in federal money from the NEA and other sources was being withheld, creating a 20% deficit for the nonprofit, and called on supporters to attend events, buy tickets and donate so that it could continue.

Also on Monday, the Hawaii Arts Alliance (HAA) sent out an email blast. Stating, “National Update: Alarming Threats to Arts Funding,” HAA announced a public Zoom session for today, at which the arts advocacy organization will share information and urge supporters to reach out — both to elected representatives and federal administrators responsible for initiating this disastrous move.

Announcing changed priorities, the NEA has canceled an estimated 50% of grants to organizations, in Hawaii and nationwide. In response, all 10 of the NEA directors overseeing arts grants in categories such as museums, theater and traditional arts, have resigned, The Washington Post reported Wednesday.

At the State Foundation for Culture and the Arts (SFCA) website, a statement from HAA’s national parent organization, Americans for the Arts, calls on Congress to “defend and restore the NEA” and pledges to “work with members of Congress to share how these proposed cuts would harm their constituents and weaken the fabric of our nation.”

In Hawaii, NEA grants totaling $265,000 for 2025 were announced and now could be rescinded, affecting the Honolulu Museum of Art, Honolulu Theatre for Youth and Moanalua Gardens Foundation’s Prince Lot Hula Festival, among others.

These cutbacks hurt Hawaii. The state benefits from HIFF’s flagship status as a showcase for Asia-Pacific films, and from its educational and film career-development programs, attracting tourists, illuminating residents and advancing homegrown filmmakers.

NEA-supported programs benefit Hawaii economically and culturally — as the latest economic data on Hawaii’s “Arts and Cultural Production” shows. The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis-compiled data shows that arts and cultural production contributes an impressive $3.25 billion to the state’s economy, including more than 19,600 jobs.

Sadly, these federal cuts come hot on the heels of a tense legislative session for the SFCA, as legislators proposed cutting off SFCA’s steady source of funding, 1% of the building and repair appropriations, and replacing it with a no-guarantees, year-by-year appropriations process. A bad idea, so the Legislature’s lack of action was the proper course. However, nothing stops legislators from seeking to divert or diminish arts funding next year, or the year after — nothing except public opinion.

This is a pivotal time for voters to make their preferences known. Hawaii must respond forcefully to state or federal action that destabilizes our artists and arts organizations. Demand elected officials, state and federal, take notice, and understand: Support for the arts is support for prized national values including free speech and expression, ingenuity and boldness, community and common understanding. To undermine arts and culture damages the character of the state and nation.

The Hawaii Arts Alliance’s “community call” on threats to NEA funding is open to the public, and takes place today at noon. To link to HAA’s website and Zoom connection or to learn more about the State Foundation for Culture and the Arts and Hawaii projects, go to sfca.hawaii.gov/news.