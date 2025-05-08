Babysitter gets 20 years in prison
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Dixie Denise Villa, left, spoke Wednesday with defense attorney Megan Kau during her sentencing in the circuit courtroom of judge Fa‘auuga To‘oto‘o. Villa was sentenced to 20 years in prison after being convicted of manslaughter in the death of 7-month-old Abigail Lobisch, who was under her care in 2019.
Anna Lobisch, second from right above, mother of Abigail Lobisch, made a statement Wednesday with prosecuting attorney Tiffany Kaeo, right, during the sentencing for Dixie Denise Villa, seen at far left with defense attorney Megan Kau, in the circuit courtroom of judge Fa‘auuga To‘oto‘o.