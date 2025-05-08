Kokua Line: How is Hawaii Foodbank coping with federal cuts?

Question: I’ve been reading about how food banks are struggling across the country because of federal budget cuts (808ne.ws/4ka8hOp) and I wondered how the local food bank is doing. Are there specific things they need?

Answer: The Hawaii Foodbank is down to a roughly two-week supply of food, when it normally has at least a three-week inventory, and is counting on state and city grants and private donations to help fill the gap caused by the loss of millions of dollars worth of high-quality meat, fish, cheese, eggs and other food previously funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, president and CEO Amy Miller said in a telephone interview Wednesday. As for what the Foodbank needs, monetary donations are best, she said, because the nonprofit organization stretches those dollars by purchasing in bulk at a discount. “We love all our food drive partners and any food drive is helpful, but you don’t have to donate food to participate,” she said.

Adele Yoshikawa, the Hawaii coordinator of this Saturday’s Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, concurs. Postal customers can leave nonperishable food donations in their mailboxes for U.S. Postal Service carriers to pick up, or they can text “NALC” to “71777” for a link to donate money directly to the Hawaii Foodbank, which can use it to buy whatever is needed, including fresh vegetables and fruit and other perishable food that can’t be donated Saturday. Go to 808ne.ws/3EIIopZ for details.

“Offering the community a monetary donation option is a ‘win-win’ proposition. It’s so much easier for our customers. It also enables us to maximize the impact of customer support for those in need,” Yoshikawa, a Pearl City letter carrier, said in statement. “In the past, a customer may have used $20 to purchase and donate one 25-pound bag of rice. But that same $20 donated virtually can be used to purchase 240 pounds of food, or 25 entire meals!”

The National Association of Letter Carriers’ event, billed as the nation’s largest one-day food drive, is held annually on the second Saturday of May. Donations go to food banks in the cities and towns where they are made.

For those who prefer to donate nonperishable food rather than money, postal customers should place the items in their mailbox, or, if there’s too much food to fit, greet the carrier with the donation, Yoshikawa said. It’s OK, but not preferred, to leave a note in the mailbox with instructions, such as to pick up a bag of canned goods by the front door. Nonperishable foods high in protein, such as canned tuna, salmon, beans and peanut butter, are most needed.

Volunteers are needed Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. at the Pearl City Post Office to box up the donated food. Each volunteer must wear covered shoes and submit a liability waiver. To volunteer, contact Yoshikawa by phone at 808-351-4095 or email at adeleyoshikawa@yahoo.com.

“This can be a great way for school kids to do community service projects and we will give them a volunteer letter confirming that they helped,” she said, adding that people don’t need to stay the whole six hours.

Miller said donations are appreciated as the Hawaii Foodbank copes with the elimination of a specific category of federal funding that had provided a total of about $4 million worth of food last year to food banks throughout Hawaii, including the Oahu facility. The funding had served a dual purpose, buying commodities from U.S. farmers and providing nutritional food to needy people through local food banks.

“From this funding channel last year we had received frozen chicken; cheese; fresh eggs; hazelnuts; frozen fish; frozen pork chops … so lots of great proteins; high quality, high-cost items,” she said. Before the funding cuts, USDA commodity foods accounted for about 20% of the Hawaii Foodbank’s stock, she said. “So our inventory is down, as the need is rising. I don’t want to panic anybody. We are working hard (to fill the gaps) but it is a challenge for sure,” she said.

With nearly one in three Hawaii households experiencing food insecurity, the Hawaii Foodbank is now serving nearly as many people as it did during the height of the pandemic, she said. “We’re seeing lots of new people who have never used a food bank before” but can’t keep up with the rising cost of living. Read more at hawaiifoodbank.org.

Q: I received two texts from the Department of Motor Vehicles. They say “your toll payment for E-Z Pass Lane must be settled by May 7, 2025. To avoid fines and the suspension of driving privileges, kindly pay by the due date.” Is anyone else receiving these texts?

A: These are scam texts — they are not actually from the DMV. Yes, other people are receiving them. Do not respond to the texts or click on any links within them. Delete them and block the senders.

Mahalo

I would like to thank Gwen and Bob for paying my lunch bill at Anna Miller’s. This grateful senior citizen really appreciates it very much. — Dennis

Write to Kokua Line at Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Suite 2-200, Honolulu, HI 96813; call 808-529-4773; or email kokualine@staradvertiser.com.