On the Move: Kawika McKeague and Ryan Char

G70 has announced that president Kawika McKeague and chief operating officer Ryan Char have assumed their new roles effective April 24. Mc­Keague and Char, who were elected to their positions in August, replace former president and chief operating officer Charles Kaneshiro, who will continue to serve as principal and chair of the firm’s board of directors. McKeague joined the firm in 2001 as an entry-level planner and will continue his role as a planning principal. Char joined the firm in 2012 as a staff engineer and will continue his role as a civil engineering principal.

