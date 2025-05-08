Honolulu Star-Advertiser

8 floors of food and fun

By Tetsuji Noguchi Japan News

TETSUJI NOGUCHI / THE JAPAN NEWS A customer takes a photo of a dancer inside a pub.
A customer takes a photo of a dancer inside a pub.

TETSUJI NOGUCHI / THE JAPAN NEWS A traditional ama diver free dives in a tank at the Grand Hammer, a food entertainment building.
A traditional ama diver free dives in a tank at the Grand Hammer, a food entertainment building.

TOKYO >> Loud chanting and the sound of taiko drums reverberated in an izakaya (Japanese-style pub) in the Shimbashi district of Minato ward, Tokyo.

Dancers dressed in traditional costumes for Awaodori, a famous traditional dance from Tokushima prefecture, performed inside. A dining audience looked up from their food and applauded as excitement was reaching its peak.

Grand Hammer, an eight-story building with a basement level, opened in November. Referred to as a “food entertainment leisure building,” it houses a variety of eateries, ranging from casual dining establishments to high-end restaurants.

Along with the food, customers can watch different types of entertainment, including traditional performing arts and singers belting out popular Showa-era (1926-89) songs. At a restaurant on the basement level, customers can eat seafood while watching traditional ama divers, famous for free diving for seafood and pearls, show their skills in a large tank.

“I want to pass on the importance of forming connections with people, connecting people with culture, as well as cherished traditions to future generations,” said Yoshinori Hamakura, president of Hamakura Produce Inc., which operates Grand Hammer.

Of the numerous performances in the building, Awaodori is among the most popular with international visitors. Dance troupes that take part in the summer Tokyo Koenji Awaodori dance festival, perform twice on Saturday nights.

Shiruba-ren, one of the troupes, holds practices four times each month.

“Having an opportunity to dance outside the summer season is so valuable because it helps us improve our skills,” said Mayumi Okumura, the group’s leader. “I hope Awaodori helps us interact with people of all ages.”

