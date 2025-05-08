Railway to test facial recognition system at ticket gate

TOKYO >> East Japan Railway Co., known as JR East, announced in April that it plans to test a system that will use facial recognition technology to allow passengers to move freely through ticket gates at the Joetsu Shinkansen line at its Niigata and Nagaoka stations.

The railway company plans to confirm the system’s accuracy and determine the best place to install the devices, among other decisions, with the goal of establishing walk-through ticket gates within the next 10 years.

The testing is expected to begin in the fall and continue through spring 2026. JR East will ask for the participation of passengers who have passes for the shinkansen line between the two stations.

At Niigata Station, facial recognition devices from NEC Corp. will be installed at existing ticket gates. At Nagaoka Station, new gates will incorporate facial recognition devices from Panasonic Connect Co.

Facial recognition systems have already been introduced in Japan airports and abroad.

If facial recognition for train lines is successful, passengers will be able to pass through ticket gates without using entry cards or paper tickets, a convenient option for those whose hands are full with large baggage or baby strollers.

“The system will be so easy to use, it will work even for passengers wearing glasses or masks,” said JR East President Yoichi Kise at the April 8 announcement.