Chaminade golf fifth; Stopp places third

The Chaminade men’s golf team concluded the season with a fifth-place finish Wednesday at the PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship in Kohler, Wis.

The Silverswords, defending Division II champions, shot a final-round 331 and finished at 946 at Whistling Straits Golf Course.

Texas A&M International won the D- II team title with a 924 and Fayetteville State finished second at 931.

Chaminade’s top finisher was Ky Stopp, who finished in a three-way tie for third at 11-over 227.

Kentucky State’s Micah Stangeby claimed medalist honors with 218.

HPU baseball drops tournament opener

The No. 3 seeded Hawaii Pacific baseball team lost to No. 2 Point Loma 14-5 in Wednesday’s first round of the PacWest Championship in Fresno, Calif.

Jake Entrekin and Josiah Rodriguez each drove in five runs for the Sea Lions (37-14).

Bronson Rivera and Tyler Arnold each drove in two runs, and Daniel Johnson went 3-for-4 for the Sharks (30-21).

Hawaii Pacific faces No. 4 Biola today at 8 a.m. in an elimination game. No. 1 Westmont beat Biola 7-2.