Campbell rides 8-run fifth to topple third-seeded Baldwin

By Paul Honda

Today

GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Campbell’s Kaienna Fuentes-Arellano connected for a home run against Baldwin during a state softball game Wednesday at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium. She was greeted at home by her teammates. ^
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Campbell Sabers batter Kaienna Fuentes-Arellano connected for home run against the Baldwin Bears during a State girl’s softball playoff game at Wahine Softball Stadium, on Wednesday, May 7.
