Wahine hold off Long Beach State to advance in BWC tourney

On Tuesday, Hawaii catcher Izabella Martinez was named the Big West Defensive Player of the Year.

On Wednesday, the senior leadoff hitter turned in some award-worthy work with her bat.

Martinez went 3-for-4 with a double and a homer and drove in four runs as No. 5-seed Hawaii outslugged No. 4-seed Long Beach State, 10-8, in the first game of the Big West Softball Championship tournament on Wednesday at Cal State Fullerton. “No wind, it was just a normal beautiful day for softball,” Martinez said via phone. “We got some good swings and held on for a big win.”

Both teams had two homers among 11 hits for UH and 10 for LBSU.

Hawaii (32-18 overall) scored four in the fourth inning after which UH led, 7-4. Martinez doubled, plating Chloe Borges and Cierra Yamamoto. Carys Murakami then singled to score two more runs.

Borges, Martinez and Murakami all hit run-scoring singles in the fifth to give the Wahine their largest lead, 10-4.

Bob Coolen, who doesn’t mind putting off his retirement after 34 years as Hawaii head coach if it means postseason wins, said he knew the Wahine needed to keep scoring.

“All the time. You can expect that with Long Beach,” Coolen said in a phone interview. “We knew it wasn’t over when it was 7-4 or when it was 10-4.”

LBSU’s (27-21) Priscilla Iniguez hit a two-run homer in the fifth, closing the gap to 10-6. Carly Robbins did the same in the sixth to make it 10-8.

Earlier, Martinez hit a solo homer in the third after Borges started the Wahine scoring with a two-run blast and a short-lived 3-1 lead. The Beach struck back with three in their half to retake the lead, 4-3.

LBSU had opened the scoring in the first when Jacquelyn Bickar led off with a triple and scored on Robbins’ single.

Macy Brandl’s 1-2-3 seventh inning capped 4 2/3 innings in relief of Addison Kostrencich for Hawaii.

UH plays top-seed and host Cal State Fullerton today. The Wahine beat the Titans in two of three games at at Fullerton in late March.

“That’s a team that won 14 in a row after losing to us, but it was a while ago,” Coolen said.

Long Beach State was knocked out by No. 3 seed UC Santa Barbara, 8-0, in Wednesday’s final game. The Gauchos had lost to No. 6 seed UC San Diego, 6-4, in the day’s middle of three games.