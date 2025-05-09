Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka arrested at ICE facility in protest

By Andrew Goudsward / Reuters

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka arrives to speak in a press conference after U.S. immigration agents rounded up undocumented migrants as well as American citizens in a raid in Newark, New Jersey, on Jan. 24.

The Democratic mayor of Newark, New Jersey, who is running to be the state’s governor, was arrested today after refusing to leave a federal immigration detention center, the top federal prosecutor in New Jersey said in a statement posted on X.

Alina Habba, a former lawyer to President Donald Trump serving as acting U.S. attorney, said Mayor Ras Baraka “committed trespass and ignored multiple warnings” to leave a detention facility run by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Newark.

A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security said two Democratic members of Congress were also at the facility. The spokesperson accused them of breaking into the facility when a bus of detainees arrived.

A spokesperson for Baraka did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It was not immediately clear if he was facing charges over the incident.

