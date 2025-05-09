Newark Mayor Ras Baraka arrested at ICE facility in protest
The Democratic mayor of Newark, New Jersey, who is running to be the state’s governor, was arrested today after refusing to leave a federal immigration detention center, the top federal prosecutor in New Jersey said in a statement posted on X.
Alina Habba, a former lawyer to President Donald Trump serving as acting U.S. attorney, said Mayor Ras Baraka “committed trespass and ignored multiple warnings” to leave a detention facility run by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Newark.
A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security said two Democratic members of Congress were also at the facility. The spokesperson accused them of breaking into the facility when a bus of detainees arrived.
A spokesperson for Baraka did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It was not immediately clear if he was facing charges over the incident.