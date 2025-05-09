Oahu road rage suspect on parole for similar Los Angeles attacks

A 38-year-old man sentenced to five years in prison in 2023 for a series of road rage assaults in Southern California was arrested Thursday in Waikiki on suspicion of misdemeanor assault and breaking into a car after he allegedly attacked a woman and her mom in another road rage incident.

Honolulu police arrested Nathaniel Walters Radimak at 4:40 p.m. at 2121 Ala Wai Boulevard on suspicion of third-degree assault, unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle, and contempt of court.

Radimak was sentenced in September 2023 and paroled in Los Angeles County on Aug. 28 .

He had an outstanding traffic warrant in Hawaii after he was cited Jan. 18, 2023, for driving without a valid drivers license and speeding more than 30 miles over the posted limit.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, just after 6 p.m. Wednesday, an 18-year-old woman was parking her car on Halekauwila Street in Kakaako with her 35-year-old mother.

She saw a gray Tesla speeding past and exchanged words with the man driving it. Police said the man stopped, got out of the Tesla and allegedly assaulted both the young woman and her mother, then fled.

Radimak was released from prison in August after serving less than a year of his sentence for a series of road-rage attacks in Southern California that “traumatized his victims,” according to ABC7 Los Angeles.

He was known for “driving a Tesla and using a metal pipe to bash his victims’ cars” and several of the attacks were captured on video, the station reported. Radimak allegedly attacked about a dozen drivers, mostly women, throughout Los Angeles County between 2022 and 2023.

In September 2023, he was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to assault, vandalism, elder abuse, and criminal threats.