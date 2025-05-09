Residential blaze in Waianae ignites brush fire

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

A house fire in Waianae today displaced seven people and sparked a half-acre brush fire that was quickly brought under control by Honolulu Fire Department crews.

HFD received a 911 call about the blaze at 2:09 p.m. and dispatched 16 units staffed with 52 personnel to 86-352 Pohakea Place. The first unit arrived on scene at 2:17 p.m. to find a single-story residential structure engulfed in flames that had spread to surrounding brush, according to an HFD news release.

The homeowner reported that all occupants had safely exited the structure. The brush fire was quickly brought under control at 2:37 p.m. and extinguished at 3:50 p.m., the release said. The structure fire was extinguished at 5:40 p.m.

The American Red Cross was notified in order to assist the displaced residents.

HFD is investigating the origin and cause of the fire and determining damage estimates.