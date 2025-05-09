Shark warning signs posted at Makaha Beach Park

A shark advisory has been issued for Makaha Beach Park, according to an alert issued this afternoon by city officials.

At about 2:17 p.m., HNL Alert sent notice that Ocean Safety lifeguards sighted a 4- to 5-foot, non-aggressive shark near the shoreline at Makaha Beach Park.

Signs have been posted at the beach.

Anyone who sees or encounters a shark should notify Ocean Safety or call 911 immediately.

“Always check with a lifeguard for the latest ocean and beach conditions,” said the alert.