Letter: Humanity unable to change climate course

I am 79 years old and have been hearing that the world will end since I was in college in the early 1970s.

First, I agree that the world is changing. But it has been changing since it was formed millions of years ago.

When I was in college, it was overpopulation that would deliver mass starvation.

Then in the ’80s, the temperature of the Earth rose sharply, causing alarm over rising sea levels.

In the ’90s it was more sea level rise. They said most of the beaches on the East Coast would be gone in 25 years.

In the 2000s they estimated 50 million climate refugees by 2010.

There are hundreds of examples of fearmongering that have been going on for over 50 years.

So, yes, some of us are skeptics. Mother Nature does what she wants to do — and if you think you can influence her, good luck.

Bob Bretschneider

Waipio

