Letter: Legislators take care of selves, but not teachers

If I correctly understand the results of the recently concluded legislative session, our public servants in the Legislature, despite massive pay increases for their part-time jobs, decided that there was no need to restrict pay-to-play campaign contributions from lobbyists.

At the same time, they passed a bill that will allow political candidates to use campaign funds to pay for their child and elder care.

I’m sure legislators sympathize with the poor teachers who were refused the possibility of being reimbursed for out-of-pocket expenses for classroom supplies.

I think we see who works for whom in Hawaii. And yet we keep electing the same self-serving politicians. Makes you wonder, doesn’t it?

George Krasnick

Kailua

