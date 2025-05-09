Letter: Loyalty in politics today veers into cultish realm

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Loyalty in today’s politics is the criteria for government appointments and involvement. Loyalty as a core value signifies strong, dedicated, unwavering commitment to a person, cause or idea. Loyalty to a person is different than loyalty to ethical principles.

Loyalty, in its present public usage, is a form of cult miasma, an aggressive atmosphere which permeates our environment. In this sense, it is a form of dependency which gives a false sense of control and safety.

Those who adhere to the cult become codependent practitioners. Codependency is an unhealthy dynamic in which a person surrenders self-appraisal for emotional validation.

Once enlisted in cult codependency, a person loses the ability of critical awareness to speak truth to their own experience.

Uncritical loyalty, as demanded by the present administration, is a form of mind control that replaces moral reasoning with mindless obedience.

Dick Walenta

Kailua

