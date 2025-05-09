Off the news: REAL ID launch sees smooth skies in isles

REAL ID is live and going surprisingly well. Wednesday was the first day that travelers were required to show a REAL ID-compliant credential or other accepted identification when flying domestically.

The rollout has been seamless, thanks to preparation on the Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) part and seven years’ worth of REAL ID issuance for the state. State Transportation Director Ed Sniffen said that of the 307 travelers at Hawaii airports without REAL ID-compliant IDs by midday Wednesday, only three were denied boarding because they arrived without any form of identification. For the TSA, an agency notorious for travel delays, that’s a win.