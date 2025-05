American Savings Bank’s new Lahaina branch at Lahaina Cannery Mall is one of 36 ASB branches across five islands, including five on Maui.

American Savings Bank held a grand opening Monday for its new branch at Lahaina Cannery Mall, reinforcing its commitment to serving the West Maui community.

At the celebration, ASB presented a $10,000 donation to Maui Economic Opportunity in support of the island’s ongoing wildfire recovery efforts.

“American Savings Bank is excited to open its fifth Maui location, which allows us to better serve our Lahaina customers and community,” American Savings President and CEO Ann Tera­nishi said. “Our goal was to reopen in a convenient and accessible location, and we’re proud to welcome everyone into this new space.”

ASB’s previous Lahaina branch, on Papalaua Street, was destroyed in the deadly Aug. 8, 2023, wildfire. ASB said it selected Lahaina Cannery Mall for its newest location because of its accessibility and central location. The Lahaina branch features two teller windows, a private consultation space and two full-service ATMs.

The branch is open 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“We’re grateful to have American Savings Bank back in Lahaina,” Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen said. “Their continued presence and support, including their contribution to Maui Economic Opportunity, reflect their ongoing commitment to our community as we move forward in recovery together.”

Debbie Cabebe, CEO of Maui Economic Opportunity, said the nonprofit agency is “deeply appreciative” of the bank’s generous contribution to help fund services that support and empower individuals and families.

“This gift allows us to continue helping those in our community who have lost so much and ensures they have access to the critical resources they need,” she said.

American Savings now operates 36 branches across five islands, including five on Maui.