Damages are awarded in first Red Hill lawsuit
STAR-ADVERTISER / 2023
Seventeen of more than 7,500 cases pertaining to the 2021 Red Hill water crisis have been awarded damages in which the government is ordered to pay $682,258 to the plaintiffs. Above is a view from inside Upper Tank No. 19 at the Red Hill Fuel Storage Facility in Halawa.
STAR-ADVERTISER / 2021
An area resident holds up a bottle of water sampled from his tap, which he believed to contain fuel from Red Hill, at a meeting held by the Navy at Halsey Terrace Community Center.