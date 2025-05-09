On the Move: Grant Kubota

Friday, May 9, 2025
Forbes Magazine has named Grant Kubota of Morgan Stanley’s Honolulu wealth management office to its Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list for 2025. Kubota is a certified financial planner with 19 years’ experience at Morgan Stanley. He is a senior vice president and financial planner and has now been named to Forbes’ list for an eighth consecutive year.
