Rearview Mirror: Remembering their proms keeps readers starry-eyed

By Bob Sigall

Today

ROOSEVELT HIGH SCHOOL <strong>“Because most of us females had a midnight curfew, it was order, eat and get the hell home. Otherwise, groundings were the order of the day. … I wondered if my parents changed my name to ‘Grounded,’ since it happened so often.” </strong> <strong>Gere Ome Best </strong> <em>Roosevelt class of 1958</em>
ROOSEVELT HIGH SCHOOL

“Because most of us females had a midnight curfew, it was order, eat and get the hell home. Otherwise, groundings were the order of the day. … I wondered if my parents changed my name to ‘Grounded,’ since it happened so often.”

Gere Ome Best

Roosevelt class of 1958

COURTESY MID-PACIFIC INSTITUTE Jerry Takesono
COURTESY MID-PACIFIC INSTITUTE

Jerry Takesono

ROOSEVELT HIGH SCHOOL The Mistletoe Ball was first held at Roosevelt High School in 1935. Martin “Mac” McMorrow said, “Roosevelt’s Mistletoe Ball was famous in the 1950s, and girls from the other schools vied for Roosevelt boys so they could be part of that night under the stars.”
ROOSEVELT HIGH SCHOOL

The Mistletoe Ball was first held at Roosevelt High School in 1935. Martin “Mac” McMorrow said, “Roosevelt’s Mistletoe Ball was famous in the 1950s, and girls from the other schools vied for Roosevelt boys so they could be part of that night under the stars.”

MID-PACIFIC INSTITUTE Jerry Takesono said Mid-Pacific’s 1962 Shangri-la prom was held at the Princess Kaiulani Hotel’s ballroom.
MID-PACIFIC INSTITUTE

Jerry Takesono said Mid-Pacific’s 1962 Shangri-la prom was held at the Princess Kaiulani Hotel’s ballroom.

