Rearview Mirror: Remembering their proms keeps readers starry-eyed
ROOSEVELT HIGH SCHOOL
“Because most of us females had a midnight curfew, it was order, eat and get the hell home. Otherwise, groundings were the order of the day. … I wondered if my parents changed my name to ‘Grounded,’ since it happened so often.”
Gere Ome Best
Roosevelt class of 1958
Jerry Takesono
The Mistletoe Ball was first held at Roosevelt High School in 1935. Martin “Mac” McMorrow said, “Roosevelt’s Mistletoe Ball was famous in the 1950s, and girls from the other schools vied for Roosevelt boys so they could be part of that night under the stars.”
MID-PACIFIC INSTITUTE
Jerry Takesono said Mid-Pacific’s 1962 Shangri-la prom was held at the Princess Kaiulani Hotel’s ballroom.