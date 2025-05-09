HPU baseball team reaches PacWest final

Friday, May 9, 2025
76°
Today's Paper
By Star-Advertiser staff
Today
•
Updated
11:54 p.m.
Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.
From as low as $12.95 /mo.
The third-seeded Hawaii Pacific baseball team stayed alive and advanced to the final by winning a pair of games Thursday at the PacWest Championships in Fresno, Calif.
In the second game, Daniel Johnson’s two-out, bases-loaded grounder to shortstop was booted, which allowed Noah Hata to score the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning as HPU beat No. 2 Point Loma 7-6.
Noah Blythe, Bronson Rivera and Tyler Arnold homered for Sharks.
Ryan Inouye pitched three perfect innings with four strikeouts for the victory.
In the first game, Kan Taguchi and Rivera each drove in three runs, and Hata scored three times as Hawaii Pacific beat No. 4 Biola 11-5.
Inouye pitched 2 2/3 scoreless innings of relief and winning pitcher Conor Hourig tossed three more scoreless innings for the Sharks, who scored seven runs in the seventh.
Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE!
The Sharks will face top-seeded Westmont in today’s final at 9 a.m. If HPU wins, a second final would be played immediately after.