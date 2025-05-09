HPU baseball team reaches PacWest final

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

The third-seeded Hawaii Pacific baseball team stayed alive and advanced to the final by winning a pair of games Thursday at the PacWest Championships in Fresno, Calif.

In the second game, Daniel Johnson’s two-out, bases-loaded grounder to shortstop was booted, which allowed Noah Hata to score the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning as HPU beat No. 2 Point Loma 7-6.

Noah Blythe, Bronson Rivera and Tyler Arnold homered for Sharks.

Ryan Inouye pitched three perfect innings with four strikeouts for the victory.

In the first game, Kan Taguchi and Rivera each drove in three runs, and Hata scored three times as Hawaii Pacific beat No. 4 Biola 11-5.

Inouye pitched 2 2/3 scoreless innings of relief and winning pitcher Conor Hourig tossed three more scoreless innings for the Sharks, who scored seven runs in the seventh.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

The Sharks will face top-seeded Westmont in today’s final at 9 a.m. If HPU wins, a second final would be played immediately after.