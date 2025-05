Baldwin High School players celebrate after upsetting top-seeded Kamehameha Schools Kapalama, 1-0, in the quarterfinal round of the Wally Yonamine Foundation Baseball State Championship Division I game at Iron Maehara Stadium on Maui Thursday.

Baldwin's Marley Sebastian celebrated after scoring in the first inning on Thursday.

WAILUKU >> Jayden Perry-Waikiki is Kamehameha’s kryptonite.

The sophomore pitcher went the distance, allowing five hits and escaping a bases-loaded situation in the bottom of the seventh inning as MIL runner-up Baldwin stunned top-seeded Kamehameha 1-0 on Thursday night.

The Bears (17-8-1 overall) advanced to the semifinal round of the Wally Yonamine Foundation/HHSAA Baseball State Championships at Iron Maehara Stadium.

Perry-Waikiki outlasted Kamehameha’s Greyson Osbun, who did not allow an earned run, permitting one hit with three strikeouts and two walks in six innings. The Bears mustered just one hit in all, a second-inning single by Marley Sebastian.

“They’re a good team. We got one hit, they had five. They made some mistakes, we had some opportunities to score more, but with those guys pitching, it’s tough to score on them,” Baldwin coach Craig Okita said. “I told our guys if we score two runs today, we’ve got a shot. Perry pitched a heck of a game. We’re very fortunate. Baseball’s a funny game. We made that error in the last inning and got things dicey again.”

For a second year in a row, Perry-Waikiki eliminated ILH champion and top seed Kamehameha. Last year, as a freshman, Perry-Waikiki pitched the final 12⁄3 innings for a save as Baldwin ousted Kamehameha in the semifinals, 3-2, at Les Murakami Stadium. This time, he went the full seven innings.

The bottom of the seventh was the ultimate test. Logan Akaka led off the bottom of the seventh with a single to center and moved up to second base on a sacrifice bunt by Kaulana Quinlan. Sophomore Kaleb Flores pinch-hit for Eleu Colburn and flied out to right field.

With the Warriors down to their final out, Logan Sanchez’s ground ball to short was botched by Laakea Ko, and the Warriors had runners at the corners. Perry-Waikiki, in his longest outing since returning from injury in April, walked Taj Uyehara on four pitches to load the bases.

Kia‘i Sylvester stepped into the batter’s box and flied out to deep left. The Baldwin dugout emptied instantaneously. After edging Kailua 3-1 on Wednesday and knocking out Kamehameha, the Bears are in the state semifinals for a fourth year in a row.

“That guy up at bat (Sylvester) is not who we want up there in that situation. He’s a good hitter. He hit the ball pretty good and our guy made the play,” Okita said.

Perry-Waikiki did not succeed on pure power. He struck out one batter, but walked only one. He changed speeds with an element of subtlety, taking a little heat off his fastball time to time, mixing it with his slider. A brisk crosswind limited usage of his curveball.

The right-hander was 5 feet, 9 inches as a freshman. Now, he’s 5 feet, 11 inches and 190 pounds. Despite thumb surgery in early March — he was hit by a comebacker during AJA baseball — Perry-Waikiki is almost back to form.

“It was a thumb injury, right on my joint. I had to get three pins. It damaged a tendon. They said I wasn’t supposed to throw until the ending of May,” he said. “I was testing it out and my doctor said I was good to go.”

That was bad news for Baldwin opponents. The Bears are a Top 5 team without Perry-Waikiki. With him, they look like last year’s co-state championship team.

“My thumb is in now, it’s not out. When I threw my curve, I couldn’t get the grip I wanted,” he said. “But now it’s comfortable. I’ve learned to have grit. Just to have the strength to come back. My mindset wasn’t really good because I thought I was going to miss the whole season. I came back stronger than ever thanks to my coach. I took some bone pills that helped me. I drank a lot of milk.”

Baldwin scored in the top of the first inning and held on to a 1-0 lead for the rest of the night. Marley Sebastian walked and advanced to second base on a groundout. Devyn Rosaga was hit by pitch.

With two runners on base, Laakea Ko sent a ground ball to second base, where Akaka misplayed the ball, Sebastian scored from second base with the game’s first run.

Kamehameha finally got some offense going against Perry-Waikiki in the bottom of the fifth. Akaka lined a single to center and Quinlan reached base on a bunt single.

Baldwin’s defense came up big when Colburn’s sacrifice bunt attempt turned into a 5-6 forceout at third base for the first out.

Perry-Waikiki then retired Sanchez on a pop fly, but plunked pinch hitter Isaiah Aliksa to load the bases. With the bases loaded, Kia‘i Sylvester grounded into a forceout at third base to end the inning.

Kai Kaneshiro replaced Osbun in the top of the seventh inning, setting the Bears down in order.

Kamehameha and Kaiser meet at 11 a.m. in a consolation game.

Saint Louis 5, Mililani 2

Senior Bruin Agbayani was clutch, socking a home run and pitching the final inning for a save.

“I didn’t know I was going to pitch today. I started warming up (between innings) in the fifth inning,” said Agbayani, who is generally their closer. “My arm was loose. A little nervous out there on the mound. It’s just me and the catcher. Just throwing strikes, hitting my spots. That’s big.”

Saint Louis overcame one of the state’s hottest pitchers, Kai Hirayama, who had a perfect game in the OIA semifinals last week. Hirayama went 6 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs on five hits with seven strikeouts and three walks.

Saint Louis starting pitcher Jonah Brub threw 42⁄3 scoreless innings, allowing two hits with two strikeouts and four walks.

Mililani (22-9) arrived on the Valley Isle as the second seed. Saint Louis (18-8-1) was deemed the third-place team in the ILH by tiebreaker.

Agbayani’s opposite-field home run broke the ice quickly. In the top of the first inning, the left-handed power-hitting Crusader sent a 2-1 offering from Hirayama high and deep to left-center, and the prevailing cross winds helped the ball slice over the left-field fence 340 feet away.

“It was a fastball away, up in the zone. I thought I had it. I knew this park, the wind blows to left field,” Agbayani said. “I thought the ball was going to carry out of here.”

Hirayama and Jonah Brub were locked in a pitchers’ duel until the Saint Louis starter was replaced by Aycen Fernandez with two out in the bottom of the fifth. Fernandez put out the fire, protecting a 1-0 lead.

The wind proved a factor in the top of the sixth inning. Hirayama retired Agbayani on a fly ball to right and Mana Heffernan on a grounder, but he walked Fernandez. Ka‘ili Kane then doubled to left.

Chase Sutherlands’ mini-pop up drew first baseman Jonah Parker, but the wind pushed the ball past the mound toward third baseman Aukai Araujo-Waiau. The ball glanced off Parker’s glove as Fernandez and pinch-runner Micah Alcisto scored to give Saint Louis a 3-0 lead.

Saint Louis tacked on two insurance runs in the top of the seventh. Pinch hitter Dane Kaaihue led off with a single and advanced to second base on a sacrifice bunt by Shea Yamaguchi. Kahanu Martinez walked and Agbayani came to the plate with two outs.

Agbayani flew out to right for the second out, and Heffernan reached base on an infield single. With the bases loaded, Fernandez singled to left, plating Kaaihue and Martinez for a 5-0 Crusaders’ lead. Hirayama, a senior, made his departure as his teammates huddled at the mound, exchanging hugs.

The Trojans gave it their best in the bottom of the seventh, scoring two runs. Agbayani, who started at shortstop, replaced Fernandez. He walked in a run with the bases loaded, but recorded the final two outs to send the Crusaders into the semifinals.

“We’re playing together as a team. Everyone’s doing their job on the field on offense and defense,” Agbayani said. “That really helped us to win this game. It was a team effort.”

Waiakea 4, Kaiser 2

Two weeks ago, Waiakea coach Chris Honda was a longtime battalion chief with the Hawaii Island Fire Department. His team was chasing Kamehameha-Hawaii, which was unbeaten in preseason and BIIF play.

Honda retired on May 1 and the Waiakea Warriors can’t be stopped. Waiakea (11-4-2) beat KS-Hawaii for the BIIF title, and on Thursday edged Kaiser to reach the semifinals of the state tournament.

Logan Doran, a 6-foot-3, 175-pound sophomore, went the distance for Waiakea. He gave up two earned runs on five hits with six K’s and four walks. Logan located his fastball consistently.

“Curveball was all right. The slider was definitely working whether the wind was blowing or not,” Doran said.

He also threw 97 pitches, which makes him ineligible to pitch for the remainder of the tourney.

“I had to stick in it. Help our team move on to the next game,” he said.

“Logan has a lot of potential. He’s a great kid and the best part is he’s very coachable,” Honda said. “He’s a joy to have on the team. He made his adjustments out there.”

Trailing 4-2 in the top of the seventh inning, Kaiser had runners on second and first bases with one out. Doran bore down and induced Bryce Hamasaki into a 4-6-3 double play to end the game.

Kaiser (18-8) got another solid performance from Kana‘i Pratt-Faitu. He allowed two earned runs on four hits.

Noah Sham led Kaiser at the plate. He went 2-for-3 and scored both Cougar runs.

The Warriors played immediately after Saint Louis defeated Mililani. By coincidence, former Waiakea pitcher Kaleb Wada is now a standout pitcher/second baseman for Mililani.

“He came to talk to me before he left and I support his decision 100 percent. He’s a great kid and he has a lot of potential on and off the field,” Honda said. “I only wish him the best. I coached him on and off since he was about 12 years old (in club baseball).”

Kamehameha-Maui 6, Leilehua 2

Kanoa Arakawa went the distance, allowing two runs on 10 hits, while Bransyn Hong drove in two runs and picked up the save with one pitch to end the game. KS-Maui (18-5-1) will battle Saint Louis in the 7 p.m. semifinal.

Hong’s two-run single in the bottom of the fourth inning broke a 2-all tie and gave the Warriors the lead for the first time.

Zaiyah Madamba-Barrozo followed with a single to left, scoring Kaiolohia Kang for a 5-2 edge. Hong then raced home from third base on Madamba-Barrozo’s attempt to steal second base, beating the return throw to home plate for a 6-2 lead.

The Mules left 10 runners on base. In their 3-2 win over ‘Iolani on Wednesday, they stranded 13.

Leilehua (12-11) will play Mililani in a 1:30 p.m. consolation game.

Division II

Waianae 5, No. 1 Farrington 2

Cayzen Rice and Rico Gazelle combined on a two-hitter with 11 strikeouts as the Seariders beat the Governors.

Rice allowed one hit and struck out 10 in five innings. Both runs he allowed were unearned.

Waianae’s Joshua Keesee batted 2-for-3 with a homer and three RBIs and KamrenJ Atanes went 3-for-5.

Damien 9, No. 4 Pahoa 1

Tanaloa Seguaancia allowed two hits over six scoreless innings with no walks and four strikeouts as the Monarchs beat the Daggers.

Aaron Rapoza batted 3-for-5 with two RBIs and Makana Freitas drove in three runs for Damien, which will face Waianae in today’s semifinals at 6 p.m.

The Monarchs put the game out of reach with a six-run seventh inning.

Pahoa’s Brayden Conda-Tolle batted 2-for-3.

Kapolei 9, No. 3 Seabury Hall 0

Brock Pamatigan and two relievers combined on a two-hitter with six strikeouts as the Hurricanes defeated the Spartans.

Pamatigan worked the first 41⁄3 innings, Keaka Alana pitched 12⁄3 and Jarin Ranada tossed the final inning for Kapolei, which will face Kapaa in today’s semifinals at 3:30 p.m.

Keaka Alana batted 3-for-4 and Leland Ramos scored twice for the Hurricanes.

No. 2 Kapaa 4, Honokaa 2

Kimo Kupihea pitched a three-hitter with one walk and 14 strikeouts as the Warriors defeated the Dragons.

Kupihea also batted 2-for-3, scored a run and drove in one.

Josyah Napoleon-Umeda scored both runs for Honokaa.

Division I softball

Maryknoll 9, Campbell 4

Sheyzhelle Iokia batted 2-for-3 with two homers, three runs and five RBIs as the Spartans beat the Sabers at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

Kasi Cruz pitched a five-hitter with seven strikeouts for Maryknoll.

The Trojans will likely play Millilani, which led Punahou late.

Division II volleyball

Kapaa 17, Pac-Five 0, 5 inn.

Karlee Rose Keale pitched a no-hitter with one walk and three strikeouts, and Charlize Kenney batted 2-for-5 with three runs and five RBIs as Kapaa beat Pac-Five at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

Sienna Yamashita went 3-for-3 with three runs, and Ashlyn Souza, Jaicie Martinez and Naylea Machado each drove in two runs for the Warriors.

Pearl City 15, Waimea 9

Phoenix Sky Lumabao 3-for-4 with three runs and three RBIs as the Chargers beat the Menehune.

Saunette Oshiro, Samantha Nakamatsu, Lilyanni Mata and Haley Shinjo each drove in two runs for Pearl City.

Waimea’s Kealohi Pundyke went 2-for-3 with three RBIs.