Maui’s Latrell Martinez went for a dig to keep the ball in play against Campbell on Thursday.

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Tanoaalofa Scanlan finished with 18 kills on 24 attempts with only two errors as Punahou beat Konawaena 25-22, 25-17, 25-17 in the quarterfinals of the New City Nissan/HHSAA Boys Division I State Championships at Moanalua.

Cameron Porter added 11 kills and Tyson Brady had 23 assists for Punahou.

Konawaena’s Ellison Morgan finished with 19 kills.

No. 4 Maui 3, Campbell 2

Zachary Pragnell had 16 kills, Samuel Cummings added 15 and Luke Pragnell had 14 as Maui outlasted Campbell 16-25, 25-21, 25-23, 22-25, 15-8 in a battle of Sabers at Moanalua.

Andrew Guzman had 45 assists and Kamaehu Akahi-Lurendez had 20 digs for Maui, which will play Punahou in today’s semifinals at 7 p.m. at Moanalua.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Campbell’s Julius Momoe-Mitchell finished with 21 kills and 15 digs, and Kitiona Uli had 48 assists.

Kamehameha 3, No. 3 Hilo 0

Conor Williams had 17 kills on 24 swings with only two errors and Cain Kahahawai added 12 kills as the Warriors beat the Vikings 25-23, 25-18, 25-18 at Castle.

Nathaniel Koahou dished out 36 assists for Kamehameha, which will face Moanalua in today’s semifinals at 5 p.m. at Moanalua.

Maluhia Tandal had 17 kills and Travis Canon recorded 21 assists for Hilo.

No. 2 Moanalua 3, University 0

Jarryn McCutcheon had 15 kills and Lionel Gannon added 11 as Na Menehune beat the Jr. Bows 25-23, 25-23, 25-17 at Castle.

Draider Wilcox posted 34 assists for Moanalua.

University’s Trey Ambrozich finished with 17 kills and Koa Laboy added 11.

Division II

No. 3 Seabury Hall 3, Maryknoll 1

William Judge finished with 17 kills and Jack Bendon added 13 as Seabury Hall beat Maryknoll 25-17, 22-25, 25-17, 25-23 in a battle of Spartans at Kalani.

Kalai Romanchak had 36 assists and Luke Reardon finished with four aces for Seabury Hall.

Maryknoll’s Kiai Ilae had 15 kills and Haden Agbayani finished with 29 assists.

No. 4 Radford 3, No. 5 Hawaii Prep 0

Keahi Kaneakua finished with 13 kills as the Rams beat Ka Makani 25-20, 25-22, 25-19 at Radford.

Micah Kalima-Keohohina had 14 assists for Radford.

Hawaii Prep’s Kena Craven recorded 14 kills and Nicholas Pigotti had 21 assists.

Kapaa 3, Pearl City 2

Filisi Hunt finished with 12 kills, Curren Pope added 11 and Syren Burley had 10 as the Warriors outlasted the Chargers at Kalani.

Isaiah Noguchi recorded 38 assists for Kapaa.

Pearl City’s Josiah Talamoa had 34 assists, Reven Otsuka added 20, and Marley Ngrimidol posted 50 assists.