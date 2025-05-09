Waimanalo-born Tetairoa McMillan turns heads at first NFL practice

CHARLOTTE, N.C. >> Waimanalo-born Tetairoa McMillan’s takeaways from his first practice as a professional:

— East Coast heat is a different kind of heat.

— There is much to glean from a receivers coach who played 10 years in the NFL.

— You’re never too old or cool to appreciate a nice collectible.

On his way into the Carolina Panthers’ under-construction practice facility today, McMillan stopped to sign autographs for a small group of fans. The wide receiver known as “T-Mac” was particularly struck by one of the custom canvases, which featured paintings of him in his Arizona uniform, along with the NFL Draft card the Panthers turned in to take McMillan with the No. 8 pick.

“That’s fire,” McMillan said.

A short time later, he received his welcome-to-the-South moment on a fairly pleasant May day in the Carolinas. “It’s not like Arizona. It’s not dry heat, it’s humid,” McMillan said. “So I’ve gotta get used to that for sure.”

McMillan, who moved to California at age 12, can be thankful he won’t have to endure an August training camp practice in Spartanburg, S.C. The weather aside, most observers seem to think McMillan will have an easy time transitioning from the Big 12 to the NFL. That group includes Panthers coach Dave Canales, who alternated between the offensive and defensive fields during the first of rookie minicamp practices this weekend.

“He looks smooth, easy to throw to,” Canales said. “Just like we thought.”

Many thought the Panthers were poised to use their top-10 pick on a defensive player — Georgia edge rusher Jalon Walker was a popular prediction — following a season in which they finished last in the league in total defense and allowed more points than any team in NFL history.

Instead, general manager Dan Morgan snagged McMillan in the first round before adding a pair of edge rushers on the second day in Texas A&M’s Nic Scourton and Ole Miss’ Princely Umnamielen. McMillan got a jump-start on his Panthers career with a pre-draft throwing session with quarterback Bryce Young at a training facility in southern California.

But Young wasn’t around today, when McMillan caught passes from undrafted free agent Ethan Garbers. The UCLA quarterback threw low and behind McMillan during one rep in team drills, but Canales saw enough to feel good about McMillan’s readiness.

“The little bit that I saw with the individual drills, you can see the route craft and just a guy that works on his craft,” he said. “He comes in ready to go. So really excited about him.”

The 6-foot-4 McMillan believes playing in Arizona’s pro-style offense helped prepare him for the practice tempo and speed of the game in the NFL. He said he started thinking about the NFL as a realistic post-college option after leading all FBS freshmen with 702 receiving yards in 2022. He followed that with 1,400- and 1,300-yard seasons, capping his college career with a first-team All-American selection in 2024 after leading the Big 12 in receiving.

But he didn’t show up today acting like he knew everything. Early in the one-hour practice while the bulk of the first-year players did special teams drills, McMillan was working with Panthers WR coach Rob Moore on releases — an area some draft experts said could challenge McMillan when facing physical, press coverage.

McMillan said it was “incredible” working with Moore, who had a build (6-foot-3, 203) to McMillan’s during his playing days — which spanned the entire decade of the 1990s and included two Pro Bowl appearances and one season (with Arizona in 1997) as the NFL’s leader with 1,584 receiving yards.

“Even though I was fortunate enough to get drafted in the first round, I was a high-level talent in college, even the best in the world need to get coaching,” McMillan said. “I feel like coach Moore’s really gonna turn me from good to great. So being able to be around him as much possible, being able to hear from him, listen, and just gain as much wisdom and knowledge that he has for the game is gonna only elevate me.”

The Panthers hope McMillan develops into Young’s primary target for years to come, which — if it happens — means McMillan will have plenty of time to adjust to the humidity.

“It’s a little bit more humid so easier to cramp,” he said. “But I’m blessed to be out here, man. I’ve got no complaints at all.”

