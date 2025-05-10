Motorcyclist, 40, dies after Moanalua Freeway crash; driver arrested

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

A 40-year-old motorcyclist died and a 39-year-old motorist was arrested after a early-morning crash on Moanalua Freeway near Aiea today, Honolulu police said.

At about 5:17 a.m., the 39-year-old man was driving his vehicle west on the freeway when he tried to change lanes and hit a man riding a motorcycle “at a high rate,” according to the Honolulu Police Department’s Traffic Division, Vehicular Homicide Section.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services officials said paramedics treated the victim for life-threatening injuries and continued treatment on the way to a hospital.

Police said he was taken to Pali Momi Medical Center where was pronounced dead.

HPD said the vehicle driver was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of an intoxicant and negligent homicide.