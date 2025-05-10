Police seek public’s help in locating sexual assault suspect

CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are seeking the public’s help in locating a 36-year-old man who allegedly sexually assaulted a 14-year-old victim.

Justin Ancheta is the suspect in the incident that occurred March 17. He is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes and tattoos on his arms, face, head and neck.

The public is advised not to approach Ancheta or any other suspect.

Anyone with information about on the incident or Ancheta’s whereabouts should call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300; all calls are confidential and anonymous. Anonymous tips also may be submitted online tips at www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.

CrimeStoppers may pay a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest of a suspect.