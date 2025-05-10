Letter: It may not be biblical, but bad times are near

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Biblical or not, famine and rough times are coming to America. Tourism shall decline dramatically as unemployment skyrockets. Food imports shall decline and prices shall rise.

Local agriculture should be encouraged any way possible. Honeybees are dying — my beans are flowering, but no bees. Try corn and root crops that don’t need pollinators. Encourage gardening.

The government needs to prepare for the people. China won’t buy the mainland-grown corn and soybeans and meats, so maybe Hawaii can take up some slack and process it for the people. We also need long-term storage. Think creatively, but the sooner the better. Read Revelation 6:8 and Habakkuk 3:17. It is coming now.

Art Simpson

Wilhelmina Rise

