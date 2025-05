A supporter shows his MAGA tattoo outside the venue where U.S. President Donald Trump holds a rally to mark his 100th day in office, at Macomb Community College in Warren, Mich., on April 29.

In response to a March letter, the writer says Democrats just sat there without ever applauding or standing while Donald Trump gave his joint address to Congress (“Disgraceful Dems didn’t even applaud positives,” Star- Advertiser, March 12). It’s interesting that when Joe Biden gave his addresses to Congress, Republicans didn’t stand or applaud.

The writer also includes praise for a 13 -year-old boy, DJ Daniel, who was in attendance and is battling cancer. He aspires to be in law enforcement. I sincerely hope he beats cancer and fulfills his law enforcement ambition.

However, not one member of the MAGA right has called out Trump on pardoning 1,500 rioters who attacked U.S. Capitol police officers; one died the next day of his injuries and others committed suicide.

The Trump administration has also rolled back funds for cancer research. So what are DJ Daniel’s chances of beating cancer, and why would he live out his dream of being in law enforcement?

Norman Fujioka

Liliha

