Letter: Musk’s ambitions boil down to AI government

I just realized what Elon Musk has in mind. It hit me like a two-by-four in the face. I don’t know why it took me so long to connect the dots. He wants to create an AI government that will be all-pervasive, in everybody’s private and financial lives and on the streets and in the parks.

There will be nowhere to hide — as bad as Orwell’s “1984” or worse. In “1984” it was really just television, but we have our phones, voice assistants, email, social media and security cameras; the list goes on. There will be no place to go without being surveilled.

China is close to that now, requiring some download a spy app on their phones and never to be without their phones. Musk, and of course Donald Trump, want go there. My question is, do we?

Grant Merritt

Manoa

