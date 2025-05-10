Suspect charged in Kakaako road rage; arrested for violating Calif. parole

A 38-year-old man on parole after he was sentenced to five years in a California prison for a series of road rage assaults was arrested on a no-bail parole revocation warrant in Honolulu Friday and charged with another road rage attack in Kakaako.

Nathaniel Walters Radimak was arrested at 4:15 p.m. Friday while in custody at the Honolulu Police Department’s cell block at 801 South Beretania St., according to a post on HPD’s social media feeds.

Radimak was charged with two counts of misdemeanor assault and one felony count of breaking into a car in connection with the alleged road rage attack of an 18-year-old woman and her mom in Kakaako. His bail is set at $100,000.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, an 18-year-old woman was parking her car on Halekauwila Street in Kakaako just after 6 p.m. Wednesday with her 35-year-old mother as a passenger. She saw a gray Tesla speeding past and exchanged words with the driver.

Police say that Radimak stopped, got out of his vehicle and allegedly assaulted the 18-year-old and her mom. The 18-year-old’s infant child was in the car when the attack happened.

Radimak got out of his car and allegedly reached into the driver’s side of the 18-year-old’s car and punched her in the face. Radimak then allegedly punched the woman’s mother when she tried to defend her daughter before fleeing the scene.

Honolulu police arrested Radimak Thursday at 4:40 p.m. at his apartment at 2121 Ala Wai Blvd. He was booked on suspicion of third-degree assault, a misdemeanor; first-degree unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle, a felony; and contempt of court.

Radimak remains in police custody ahead of his initial court appearance.

In California, he was sentenced in September 2023 to five years in prison for several road rage offenses but he was paroled in Los Angeles County on Aug. 28.

He had an outstanding traffic warrant in Hawaii after he was cited Jan. 18, 2023, for driving without a valid driver’s license and speeding more than 30 mph over the posted limit.

In 2011, Radimak was cited by HPD officers for driving without a license, not paying his car registration, not having a safety check, no registration in car and not transferring the registration of his car to the state after 30 days, according to state court records. In 2014, he was cited for not having car insurance, and operating a motor vehicle and using a mobile electronic device.