Honolulu road-rage suspect on parole for similar crimes in Los Angeles

A 38-year-old man sentenced to five years in prison in 2023 for a series of road-rage assaults in Southern California was arrested Thursday in Waikiki after allegedly attacking two women in another incident Wednesday in Kakaako.

Honolulu police arrested Nathaniel Walters Radimak at 4:40 p.m. at the apartments at 2121 Ala Wai Blvd. He was booked on suspicion of third-degree assault, a misdemeanor; first-degree unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle, a felony; and contempt of court. He remained in police custody.

Radimak was sentenced in September 2023 and paroled in Los Angeles County on Aug. 28. He had an outstanding traffic warrant in Hawaii after he was cited Jan. 18, 2023, for driving without a valid driver’s license and speeding more than 30 miles per hour over the posted limit.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office declined comment on whether it would seek to charge Radimak with violating his parole.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, an 18-year-old woman was parking her car on Halekauwila Street in Kakaako just after 6 p.m. Wednesday with her 35-year-old mother as a passenger. She saw a gray Tesla speeding past and exchanged words with the driver. Police said the man stopped, got out of his vehicle and allegedly assaulted both the young woman and her mother, then fled.

Famed New York attorney Gloria Allred, who represented four of Radimak’s female victims in the Los Angeles cases, told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser that one of her clients was attacked by Radimak while she was with her 92-year-old mother.

Allred has been involved in a series of high-profile cases, including representing victims of alleged sexual assaults by Sean “Diddy” Combs, Harvey Weinstein and Bill Cosby. She said the client’s “heart goes out to the woman and her mother who allege they were assaulted by Mr. Radimak.”

“This is what my clients were hoping to prevent. They didn’t want anyone else to be endangered as they were. … It’s very upsetting and disturbing to learn about what the women who allege they were victims of Mr. Radimak suffered in Hawaii,” said Allred, who indicated she will seek Ra­dimak’s extradition to California for a parole violation hearing after adjudication of his case in Hawaii.

“I plan to get in touch with law enforcement in Honolulu to bring to their attention what happened in Los Angeles. I will be interested in following and monitoring what happens in Hawaii in response to the allegations against him.”

RADIMAK was released from prison in August after serving less than a year of his sentence for a series of road-rage attacks in Southern California that “traumatized his victims,” according to a report by ABC7 Los Angeles.

He was known for “driving a Tesla and using a metal pipe to bash his victims’ cars,” with several of the attacks captured on video, ABC7 reported. Radimak allegedly attacked about a dozen drivers, mostly women, throughout Los Angeles County between 2022 and 2023.

In September 2023 he was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to assault, vandalism, elder abuse and criminal threats.

Radimak received credit for 212 “actual days” behind bars after his arrest and 212 days for “good time/work time,” for 424 total days of incarcerated credit, according to California court records.

If Radimak violates his parole, he “may be returned to custody for a period of 12 months for each such violation. This may occur three times for a total of 36 months.”

In June 2020, Radimak threatened a 74-year-old woman outside a doctor’s office in Glendale, Calif. In November he threatened a woman at a storage facility in Atwater Village, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office told the Los Angeles Times in January 2023.

That same day, Radimak got out of his Tesla, threatened a woman on a freeway and broke one of her headlights. On Jan. 11, 2023, prosecutors allege, he struck another vehicle with a pipe on the freeway near York Boulevard, an incident captured by a vehicle dashcam, according to prosecutors.

Radimak was also accused of following a car from a Pasadena mall later that day, nearly hitting it with his vehicle and then striking it with a metal pole.

He also was charged with drug dealing and battery in a separate case connected to an alleged road-rage incident in Hollywood in January 2020. When his car was searched, steroids and $30,000 were found.

According to a 15-page request for a domestic violence restraining order filed by an ex-girlfriend in Los Angeles Superior Court on March 29, 2022, Radimak allegedly told the woman on Feb. 19, 2022, that she would be “shot upon approach.”

He created an email address with the woman’s name followed by “will die” and sent her a series of threatening emails, the woman said.

“He is tracking my moves,” she wrote in her court filing, “(and) said he’ll stab my current partner, I’ll be stabbed upon first (sight), people are looking for me, a massacre is coming. He screenshot a photo of, from Facebook, of me and my partner, drew over my partner’s face, drew arrows pointing at me with the word ‘kill.’”

On March 25, 2022, Radimak sent the woman a text that told her her “body will be floating at the bottom of the ocean floor dissolving,” according to court records.

On May 29, 2020, he tried to strangle the woman, punched her and vandalized her house with a baseball bat. Radimak also swung at the woman’s face with the bat but missed. He threw a bucket of water on her and hit her car with a milk crate.

Earlier, on Feb. 3, 2020, he choked the woman until she blacked out.

She described Radimak as being prone to unpredictable fits of violence. He also threatened her mother and aunt, she said.

At a Sept. 5, 2019, rehearsal dinner for a wedding the woman officiated, Radimak picked her up in his vehicle and started driving erratically, taking her to a supermarket parking lot. She said he told her he was looking for a “lug wrench” so he could “hit someone.” Radimak slapped the woman in the face and threatened to ruin her friend’s wedding by beating up everybody there, according to court records.

“He kept yelling at me saying it’s my fault and I caused him to be like this,” the woman wrote. At the Airbnb where they were staying, Radimak continued to scream at her and punched her in the stomach.

IN AN eight-page application for a restraining order against the woman filed by Radimak on April 29, 2022, he called her a “sociopath” and alleged he never had a relationship with her. The woman approached him at a job site, Radimak claimed, but he said he was not interested, additionally alleging the woman was causing “malicious mayhem” with his personal financial information.

A judge denied his petition.

On Aug. 28, Allred issued a statement when Radimak was paroled, decrying the decision and restating her objection to the fact her clients were prevented from giving victim impact statements at his sentencing.

Allred warned Radimak that a “condition of parole is that you must obey all laws.”

“If you violate any law and threaten any person or damage their property or both, your parole may be revoked, and you may then be sentenced to time in prison for the remainder of your original sentence,” wrote Allred in August. “All potential violations of the law involving my clients will be reported, and you will be held accountable. Consider yourself warned. We will not be intimidated by you, and we will not be deterred from seeking justice.”