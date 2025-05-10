Coolen’s Hawaii softball career ends with 2 tough losses

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

The Manoa magic ran out for Hawaii in Fullerton, Calif., on Friday as the Rainbow Wahine lost two games and were knocked out of the first Big West Softball Championship tournament.

The 8-1 loss to UC Santa Barbara marked the end of Bob Coolen’s 34 years as UH’s head coach. He finished his career at 1,133-736-1 at Hawaii and 1,205-829-1 overall.

UC Santa Barbara ousted Hawaii (33-20) by taking a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first and never trailing in an anticlimatic end for the Wahine, who were sitting at 2-0 after Thursday’s action.

“We won the first game of the inaugural Big West Tournament,” said Coolen, who had long lobbied for the tournament. “Today we did not have a good day. … That’s it, the final game of my career.”

Cal State Northridge edged Hawaii 4-3 earlier in the day, and the Wahine threatened until the final pitch.

Hawaii hit three homers at Anderson Family Field against the Matadors, but they were all solo shots.

UH trailed CSUN for most of the game with dormant offense other than Carys Murakami’s first-inning solo home run.

The Matadors’ Jerzie Liana, a Waianae graduate, sparked a three-run second inning with a leadoff triple. Kylie Galindo singled her in, and CSUN built its lead to 4-1.

But the Wahine — who used a nine-run seventh inning to beat top-seeded Cal State Fullerton on Thursday — got the tying run to second with one out in the seventh before a double play propelled CSUN to Saturday unbeaten in the double-elimination tournament.

UH’s Chloe Borges atoned for a costly error with a solo homer in the sixth, making it 4-2.

Jamie McGaughey started the seventh with her second seventh-inning homer in as many games, closing the gap to 4-3. Liliana Thomas followed with a single to right, and advanced a base when second baseman Larissa Flores caught a liner and threw wild when she tried to double Thomas up.

But the game ended two pitches later when Flores caught a line shot and touched second before Thomas could get back to the base.

CSUN has two chances to beat UC Santa Barbara for the championship, since the Matadors are unbeaten and the Gauchos have a loss.