Baba earns spot in U.S. Women’s Open

Saki Baba of Tokyo took medalist honors Friday at a 36-hole U.S. Women’s Open qualifying event held at Honolulu Country Club.

Baba paired 68s for an 8-under total, beating out 24 other women.

Punahou freshman Alexa Takai was second overall, two strokes behind Baba, to earn the first alternate position. Ava Cepeda of Kahuku, who recently topped Takai at the David Ishii/HHSAA Girls State Golf Championships, was six strokes back in fifth.

The 80th U.S. Women’s Open will be played May 29 to June 1 at Erin Hills in Erin, Wis. The defending champion is Yuka Saso of Japan. Punahou alumna Allisen Corpuz won the major in 2023.