Kamehameha, Punahou set up another title rematch in boys volleyball

Unseeded Kamehameha added to what might look like an exhausting gauntlet with a five-set survive-and-advance Friday. The Warriors have had to win three matches in three days, the last two against the No. 3 and No. 2 seeds of the New City Nissan/HHSAA Boys Volleyball Championships.

And they took 13 sets to do it.

But of course the Warriors will have something left for their opponents in tonight’s final match We’re talking Punahou-Kamehameha, rivals in everything. Plus, the Buffanblu especially want the Warriors, after Kamehameha beat them for the ’ship in four sets last year.

The Interscholastic League of Honolulu powers advanced with semifinal victories Thursday. The Warriors needed five sets to beat host Moanalua.

In the second match at Moanalua, top-seeded Punahou made easy work of Maui, 25-19, 25-18, 25-19.

“They’re hungry,” Kamehameha coach Sava Agpoon said of his Warriors. “(Former Kamehameha star) Kainoa Wade came by and told them don’t worry about the record, it doesn’t matter now.”

The Warriors are 15-6 overall, for anyone counting,

The Menehune were in danger of being swept, but battled back and at times caught the Warriors napping.

“That third set we got a little lax,” said Jaeden Miyahana, who was wide awake when he blocked the final point of Kamehameha’s 25-22, 25-22, 24-26, 25-27, 15-12 marathon victory. In fact, he was the closer on all three of the Warriors’ winning sets.

“They were kind of monotonous, if that’s the word,” said Agpoon. “And their blocks were huge.”

Perhaps the word Agpoon was searching for is tenacious. Moanalua was far from dominated.

Kamehameha closed out the first set when Kavai Koahou and Miyahana combined on a block. It was only the second time three points separated the teams; the other was when Kamehameha led 17-10 after a Moanalua error.

The Menehune battled to tie it at 20-all. A kill by Hala’i Tanaka made it 24-22.

Miyahana’s crossing shot ended the second set, but only after a spectacular rally resulted in a kill from Moanalua’s Lionel Gannon, immediately followed by another with Miyahana ending it to make the score 23-21. Naz Agccaoli’s kill got the guests from Kapalama to set point.

When Kamehameha led the third 14-9, it looked like it would be an early night. But Moanalua had other ideas, and Loa McCutcheon bookended a 5-1 run. He also crushed an overset to tie it at 22-all.

Luke Jones then made his presence felt, depositing an overpass and combining with Ezekiel Afalava-Sablan for a block to give the Menehune their first set point of the match. McCutcheon’s dink made it 25-24, and when Kamehameha’s Caine Kahahawai blasted long, the Moanalua bench and home crowd erupted.

Moanalua rode that momentum to a 4-2 fourth set lead, but Tanaka helped Kamehameha stabilize things, as did Conor Williams with his sixth kill of the set making it 19-18, Warriors. Williams was match-high with 26 kills.

But then it was Lyle Gannon’s turn. The 6-foot junior outside, who led Moanalua with 25 kills, had four of them down the stretch, including the set-winner for Na Menehune.

“We have to learn from tonight to keep the fight going to the end and to keep the gas on the pedal,” Williams said. “I feel like our energy made a difference (in the fifth set), and we still have a lot of positive energy.”

It was a tough way for Moanalua to go down after such a fight. Afalava-Sablan was in the middle of it all, with 13 timely kills helping to keep the Menehune in it.

The difference?

“It definitely was not luck,” he said. “They are very good, and I did not play defense as well as usual. I know how good we can be and how good they can be. Thank you to my teammates for picking me up. I especially appreciate all of the boys laying out, never giving up at the end.”

Indeed, plenty of floor burns are being tended to today, as both squads ramped it up with long rallies at the end of the fourth set and all the intensity you’d expect in a final 15-pointer.

No. 1 Punahou 3, No. 4 Maui 0

Tanoaalofa Scanlan buried 21 kills with only three errors and the Buffanblu improved to 17-0 with a 25-19, 25-18, 25-19 sweep.

Cameron Porter added 12 kills for the Buffablu and Sean Clark had 15 digs.

“We don’t care who we play. We’re just glad to be here,” coach Rick Tune said. “No matter who we play we’ve got to serve and receive better than we did tonight. When we’re in system we’re pretty hard to stop. Kamehameha has great ball control; that’s why they won tonight. We’ve got to make sure we bring that and bring it at a high level.”

Luke Pragnell led the Sabers with six kills on 34 attempts.

Division II

No. 4 Radford 3, No. 1 Le Jardin 1

Keahi Kaneakua’s 21 kills led the Rams to a 25-21, 23-25, 25-21, 25-21 victory.

The Rams improved to 10-4 and play Kapaa at Moanalua for the Division II state championship at 5 p.m.

Le Jardin (16-1) got 20 kills from La‘akea Kamahele.

No. 2 Kapaa 3, No. 3 Seabury Hall 0

Filisi Hunt had 12 kills and Emry Piturachsatit 11 as the KIF champs swept 25-21, 25-14, 25-14 and improved to 13-1.

William Judge had 10 kills for Seabury Hall (8-3)

—

DIVISION I

Friday

Fifth-Place Semifinals

At Castle

G9: Campbell def. Konawaena 23-25,

25-20, 18-16

G10: University def. Hilo 25-19, 25-18

Semifinals

At Moanalua

G11: Kamehameha def. Moanalua 25-22,

25-22, 24-26, 25-27, 15-12

G12: Punahou def. Maui 25-19, 25-18, 25-

19

Today

At Moanalua

Fifth Place

G13: University vs. Campbell, 11 a.m.

Third Place

G14: Maui High vs Moanalua, 2 p.m.

Final

G15: Punahou vs. Kamehameha, 7 p.m.

DIVISION II

Friday

Consolation Semifinals

At Kalani

G5: Hawaii Prep def. Parker 2-1

G6: Maryknoll vs. Pearl City, not reported

Semifinals

At Radford

G7: Kapaa def. Seabury Hall 25-21, 25-

14, 25-14

G8: Radford def. Le Jardin 25-21, 23-25,

25-21, 25-21

Today

At Moanalua

Consolation

G9: Maryknoll/Pearl City winner vs. Hawaii

Prep, 12:30 p.m.

Third Place

G10: Le Jardin vs. Seabury Hall, 3:30 p.m.

Final