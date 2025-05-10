Konawaena’s Malapit comes through when it counts in state discus

Three boys and three girls won state titles on Friday’s opening day of the Island Movers/HHSAA Track & Field State Championships at Kealakehe High School.

Making the most of his few opportunities, Konawaena’s Elias Malapit won the boys discus with a throw of 169 feet, 2 inches. Malapit fouled on his first two attempts. His third throw of 169-2 advanced him into the final round, where he got three more attempts.

Malapit fouled two more times, but that 169-2 held up for the win. Punahou’s Josiah Kia finished second at 167-7.

Baldwin grabbed the top two spots in the boys triple jump, with Antone Sanches winning with a leap of 44-9.75. Sanches cleared 44 feet on three of his six attempts. Teammate Evan Manarpaac was second at 43-11.25.

Kamehameha-Maui’s Cody Gardanier won the boys high jump after clearing 6-3. Gardanier successfully cleared heights of 5-7, 5-9, 5-11, 6-1 and 6-3 on his first attempt. Maui Prep’s Isaiah Sucher and Maryknoll’s Rome Lilio tied for second after clearing 6-1.

Punahou’s Kaya-Alani Smith cleared 11 feet on her first attempt to win the girls pole vault. Kamehameha-Maui’s Allie Kennedy missed her first attempt at 11 feet but cleared it on her second to finish runner-up for the second straight year.

Kamehameha’s Jordyn Blackstad won the girls shot put with a toss of 38-4.75 and Campbell’s Serenity Lepaga-Telona finished second with a throw of 37-3.50.

Mid-Pacific’s Destiny Look won the girls long jump with a mark of 18-1.50. Kamehameha’s Faith Iokia was second at 17-5.75. Look was also the top trials qualifier in the 100-meter hurdles and 300 hurdles.

Trials were held in the running events Friday with top qualifiers advancing to today’s finals. Konawaena’s time of 48.77 seconds in the girls 4×100 relay was close to breaking Radford’s meet record of 48.35 set in 2010. Violet Schaut, who ran on Konawaena’s 4×100, was the top qualifier in the 100, 200 and 400. Moanalua’s Sadie Krueger was the top qualifier in the girls 800 and 1,500 and teammate James Millare was the top qualifier in the boys 800 and 1,500.

Baldwin leads the boys team standings with 24.5 points, followed by Kamehameha-Maui (16) and Konawaena (10). Kamehameha has the early lead in the girls team standings with 19 points. Punahou and Mid-Pacific are tied with 10. Fourteen events will be scored in today’s finals.