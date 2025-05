The Mililani softball team displayed some serious power Friday against Maryknoll and will add yet another trophy to its display case.

Hinano Bautista, Kahiau Aina, Ori Mailo and Kodie Ancheta hit homers as No. 1 seed Mililani beat No. 2 Maryknoll 10-7 in the final of the Datahouse/HHSAA Division I Softball State Championships at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

“Very disciplined at the plate, and that’s what you ask of them. Look for their ball to hit,” Mililani coach Rose Antonio said. “That’s what we did. We practice that.”

Mililani, which scored its first nine runs courtesy of the long ball, repeated as state D-I champion and has won five crowns overall. The other championships came in 2005, 2009 and 2014.

“We knew coming off of last year, we lost almost our whole starting lineup, but our team is so good that there was no doubt in our mind we could be even better than last year,” Ancheta said.

The Trojans (15-1) got past the best the ILH had to offer during the tournament. They also beat Kamehameha 4-0 and Punahou 19-5.

“You got to play the best to be the best,” Antonio said. “ILH is a tough league, so you have to take what’s given to you.”

Mililani’s lone blemish this season was a 14-10 loss to Campbell on March 29.

Bautista pitched the first 62⁄3 innings and left with three runs in and runners at the corners. Taylor Adriano came on and got a popout to the first baseman for the save.

“That’s OK because we have other pitchers, too,” Antonio said. “Taylor came in. We need all of our players. We needed the whole team from the start to the finish.”

The Spartans (14-5) went up 1-0 in the top of the first inning on Palehua Silva’s run-scoring single down the left-field line.

The Trojans took a 4-1 lead in the second on Bautista’s leadoff homer well over the right-field fence and Aina’s opposite-field three-run shot to left.

“I was trying to look for something I could drive and get a basehit,” said Aina, who finished 3-for-4. “It was a fat pitch and I decided to take it out. People say I have more ‘oppo’ power than most people and I can kind of see why they say that now.”

Maryknoll got within 4-3 in the third without the benefit of a hit. Sheyzhelle Iokia scored on a fielding error by the first baseman and Karley Sapolu hit a sacrifice fly.

Mililani went up 9-3 in the third on Mailo’s leadoff blast to right-center and Ancheta’s two-out grand slam to left. “It felt really good off the bat,” Ancheta said. “It felt better seeing all my teammates run out (of the dugout) and knowing that I just scored the runs and gave us the insurance that we needed to be more comfortable in the game.”

Maryknoll had two on with no outs in the fourth, but an unsuccessful bunt attempt and a 1-6-3 double play ended the threat.

“It kind of gave us momentum,” Antonio said. “We practice defense every day, so we work on it. That’s what you need in these types of games, some big defensive plays.”

The Spartans cut the deficit to 9-4 in the fifth on Silva’s leadoff homer to left, which included an epic high-flying bat flip.

Mililani went up 10-4 in the sixth when Kamryn Aoki came in on a wild pitch.

The Spartans got within 10-7 in the seventh on Kasi Cruz’s RBI single, Kailee Gattu’s run-scoring double and Ciana Kamisato’s RBI single.

“We’ve always been a comeback team, especially with two outs,” Maryknoll coach John Uekawa said. “Even though we had two outs, I had a feeling we might still be able to come back.

“Kudos to Mililani, they play tough, they had a lot of big hits during two big innings.”