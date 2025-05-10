Punahou primed to extend victory streak in state tennis

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Punahou is in position to sweep the team titles for the fourth straight year today at the Island Insurance/HHSAA State Tennis Championships at Royal Lahaina Tennis Ranch.

The Buffanblu lead Waiakea 15-10 atop the girls standings and ‘Iolani 16-13 for first in the boys standings. They have won 20 straight girls team titles and three straight on the boys side.

Despite the larger margin, the girls team race is the most intriguing, as Waiakea has a chance to win both singles and doubles championships.

The Warriors have No. 1 seed Kiora Kunimoto facing No. 2 Mami Daysog of Roosevelt for the singles trophy and the second-seeded combo of Sola Bando and Annika Nishida staring across the net at No. 3 seeds Mia Tom and Sophia Howell of Punahou in doubles.

The third-place contests could also prove key, as the doubles match-up pits duos from each of the top two contenders — top seed Jada Igawa and Kaiya Ideta of Waiakea agianst fourth-seeded Maya Eastburg and Logan Tom.

The latter paired with Jariahlyn Rhoades to win the 2024 doubles title. Punahou can also earn points in the singles third-place match, as fifth seed Isabela Jube faces Kalaheo six seed Lucy Teramura.

Winners earn 5 points for their team, with 3 points awarded for runners-up, 2 for third place and 1 for fourth. Finals and third-place matches all start at 8:30 a.m. today.

One of the intriguing storylines on the boys side is Punahou senior Tanner Ige’s pursuit of his fourth doubles title. He and Koji Ho are seeded No. 1 and face No. 3 Sid Srinivasan and Carter Beppu of ‘Iolani in today’s championship match.

Ige won the doubles last year with Alexander Doane and the previous two years with Tsubasa Okada.

The doubles finalists both beat teammates to reach the last match. Ige/Koji defeated fourth seed Allen Kudo/Bradley Hirohata 6-2, 6-3, and Srinivasan/Beppu eliminated No. 2 seed Spencer Yamamoto/Glen Ngo 6-3, 6-2. The latter result was a reversal of last year’s semifinal between the Raiders pairs.

Top seed Bryan Assi of Hilo faces No. 3 seed Brandon Ramos of Punahou in the boys singles final.

Ramos, who will try to improve on his runner-up finish last season against teammate Payton Jim On, reached the final by beating two teammates Friday — No. 5 seed Owen Allison in the quarterfinals 6-0, 6-1 and No. 2 seed Sibby Rodi 6-3, 6-4 in the semis. Assi beat No. 8 seed Stefan Brajovic of University 6-0, 6-1 in the quarters and No. 4 seed Kawelo Tsuneyoshi 6-2, 6-3 in the semifinals.

ISLAND INSURANCE/HHSAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

At Royal Lahaina Tennis Courts

Girls singles

Quarterfinals

[1] Kiora Kunimoto (Waiakea) def. [7] Lauren Oliver (Punahou) 6-0, 6-0

[5] Isabela Jube (Punahou) def. [4] Violet Kato (Maui) 6-0, 6-2

[6] Lucy Teramura (Kalaheo) def. [3] Jariahlyn Rhoades (Punahou) 6-3, 6-3

[2] Mami Daysog (Roosevelt) def. [8] Jurene Dupio (St. Andrew’s Priory) 6-0, 6-3

Semifinals

[1] Kiora Kunimoto (Waiakea) def. [5] Isabela Jube (Punahou) 6-2, 6-2

[2] Mami Daysog (Roosevelt) def. [6] Lucy Teramura (Kalaheo) 6-2, 6-4

Girls doubles

Quarterfinals

[1] Jada Igawa/Kaiya Ideta (Waiakea) def.

[7] Cydni Kodani/Georgie Lee (‘Iolani) 6-0, 6-0

[3] Mia Tom/Sophia Howell (Punahou) def. [8] Rylie Yamamoto/Rylee Koev (‘Iolani) 6-2, 6-2

[4] Maya Eastburg/Logan Tom (Punahou) def. [5] Mari Dela Cruz/Courtney Corpuz (Punahou) 6-1, 7-5

[2] Sola Bando/Annika Nishida (Waiakea) def. [6] Dallas Lee/Zoe Hirata (Mililani) 6-3, 6-1

Semifinals

[3] Mia Tom/Sophia Howell (Punahou) def.

[1] Jada Igawa/Kaiya Ideta (Waiakea) 6-4, 6-1

[2] Sola Bando/Annika Nishida (Waiakea) def. [4] Maya Eastburg/Logan Tom (Punahou) 6-2, 4-6, (5)

Boys singles

Quarterfinals

[1] Bryan Assi (Hilo) def. [8] Stefan Brajovic (University Lab) 6-0, 6-1

[4] Kawelo Tsuneyoshi (‘Iolani) def. [7] Aman Dole (‘Iolani) 6-3, 6-3

[3] Brandon Ramos (Punahou) def. [5] Owen Allison (Punahou) 6-0, 6-1

[2] Sibby Rodi (Punahou) def. [6] Ethan Chun (Moanalua) 6-1, 6-1

Semifinals

[1] Bryan Assi (Hilo) def. [4] Kawelo Tsuneyoshi (‘Iolani) 6-2, 6-3

[3] Brandon Ramos (Punahou) def. [2] Sibby Rodi (Punahou) 6-3, 6-4

Boys doubles

Quarterfinals

[1] Tanner Ige/Koji Ho (Punahou) def. [7] Dayne Kunimoto/Daniel Nucci (Waiakea) 6-2, 6-0

[4] Allen Kudo/Bradley Hirohata (Punahou) def. [6] Will Hernandez/Merik Chun (Kaiser) 6-2, 6-1

[3] Sid Srinivasan/Carter Beppu (‘Iolani) def. [5] Jake Valoroso/Sage Chatterjee (Punahou) 6-1, 6-0

[2] Spencer Yamamoto/Glen Ngo (‘Iolani) def. [8] Ben Arrilaga/Dylan Tomamoto (‘Iolani) 6-1, 7-6 (17)

Semifinals

[1] Tanner Ige/Koji Ho (Punahou) def. [4] Allen Kudo/Bradley Hirohata (Punahou) 6-2, 6-3