Scoreboard – May 10, 2025

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASEBALL

Wally Yonamine Foundation/HHSAA Division I State Championships: Consolation, Kamehameha-Hawaii vs. Kailua, 11:30 a.m. Fifth Place, Mililani vs. Kamehameha, 2 p.m. Third Place, Kamehameha-Maui vs. Baldwin, 4:30 p.m. Final, Saint Louis vs. Waiakea, 7 p.m. Games at Iron Maehara Stadium.

Wally Yonamine Foundation/HHSAA Division II State Championships: Consolation, Seabury Hall vs. Farrington, 1 p.m. Third Place, Kapolei vs. Waianae, 7 p.m. Final, Kapaa vs. Damien, 4 p.m. Games at Les Murakami Stadium.

TENNIS

Island Insurance/HHSAA Championships: Third-place matches and finals, 8:30 a.m. at Royal Lahaina Tennis Courts.

TRACK AND FIELD

Island Movers/HHSAA State Championships, field events at 10 a.m.; running events at 3:50 p.m. at Kealakehe.

VOLLEYBALL

New City Nissan/HHSAA Division I State Championships: Fifth Place, University vs. Campbell, 11 a.m. Third Place, Maui vs. Moanalua, 2 p.m. Final, Punahou vs. Kamehameha, 7 p.m. Matches at Moanalua.

New City Nissan/HHSAA Division II State Championships: Consolation, Pearl City/Maryknoll winner vs. Hawaii Prep, 12:30 p.m. Third Place, Seabury Hall vs. Le Jardin, 3:30 p.m. Final, Kapaa vs. Radford, 5 p.m. Matches at Moanalua.

WATER POLO

Kyo-ya Hotels/HHSAA State Championships: Fifth Place, Kaiser vs. Hilo, 4:30 p.m. Third Place, Mid-Pacific vs. Roosevelt, 5:45 p.m. Final, Kamehameha vs. Punahou, 7 p.m. Games at Kamehameha.

SUNDAY

No local sporting events scheduled