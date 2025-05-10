Rainbow Warriors baseball team falls to Cal State Fullerton

The Cal State Fullerton baseball team amassed 14 hits and three Titans pitchers combined on a two-hitter in today’s 9-1 rout of Hawaii at Goodwin Field in Fullerton, Calif.

Before a crowd of 853, the Rainbow Warriors fell to 30-18 overall and 13-13 in the Big West with four regular-season games remaining. The ’Bows and UC San Diego are tied for fifth place. They meet in a three-game series next week at Les Murakami Stadium.

Five teams advance to the Big West Tournament in two weeks. One of those teams will be third-place CSUF, which clinched a spot while improving to 27-23 and 17-9.

CSUF first baseman Andrew Kirchner, who averages 1.3 RBIs per game, had a run-scoring double in the first inning and a two-run triple in the eighth.

Jayden Harper, whose two previous starts were in the “opener” role to an ensemble rotation, pitched a no-hitter through five innings. He exited ahead of the sixth when his odometer reached 63 pitches (43 of them for strikes). Ryan Faulks allowed the ’Bows’ first hit — Elijah Ickes’ two-out single in the seventh. Ickes, who returned to the lineup on Friday after missing 18 games because of a hand injury, then was thrown out at second trying to advance on a pitch in the dirt.

UH first baseman Ben Zeigler-Namoa’s solo shot in the ninth — his fifth homer of the season — accounted for the ’Bows’ only run.

The series is tied at 1, with the finale on Sunday beginning at 10 a.m.