UCLA ends Hawaii’s season in NCAA men’s volleyball semifinals

By Billy Hull

Today Last updated 4:41 p.m.

ADAM CAIRNS / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Hawaii Rainbow Warriors players hug following their three-set loss to the UCLA Bruins in the semifinals of the NCAA men’s volleyball tournament at Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio, today.

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors players hug following their three-set loss to the UCLA Bruins in the semifinals of the NCAA men’s volleyball tournament at Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio, today.

COLUMBUS, Ohio >> No. 2 seed Hawaii saw its season come to an end in the semifinals of the NCAA Men’s Volleyball Championship tonight at the Covelli Center.

Two-time defending champion and third seed UCLA dominated most of a 25-14, 25-23, 25-22 sweep of the Rainbow Warriors to advance to Monday’s national final against No. 1 seed Long Beach State.

Sean Kelly had 13 kills and Zach Rama added 10 for the Bruins (22-6), who have never lost to UH in the NCAA Tournament and kept Monday from being an all-Big West final.

The Rainbow Warriors offered little resistance against the Bruins, who finished runner-up in the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation.

The two teams to earn at-large berths into the tournament are the ones in Monday’s final.

UCLA hit .370 in the match, while Hawaii finished with a .188 hitting percentage. The Bruins outblocked the ‘Bows 10-4, outdug Hawaii 34-22 and had six service aces to UH’s three.

Adrien Roure had a team-high 12 kills with two aces and hit .333 to lead Hawaii offensively.

Louis Sakanoko, who started the match at outside hitter and played in two sets, had one kill and hit .000.

UH had 30 total kills.

The 27 wins for Hawaii tie the third most in a season in program history.

