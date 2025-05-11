5 hospitalized after multi-vehicle collision by Kaonohi Street overpass

Five people were sent to the hospital Saturday morning following a collision involving multiple vehicles on the H-1 Freeway westbound near the Kaonohi Street overpass.

At about 8:50 a.m., police reported a 49-year-old woman was driving westbound on the H-1 Freeway with a 61-year-old woman and a 74-year-old woman as passengers when she suffered a medical emergency and sideswiped a 52-year-old male motorist. Her car was redirected and hit a concrete barrier then collided with another motorist — a 45-year-old man — and another vehicle driven by a 43-year-old woman with a 69-year-old passenger.

The 49-year-old woman was transported to the hospital in critical condition and her two passengers were transported in serious condition.

The 43-year-old woman and her 69-year-old passenger were taken to the hospital in good condition.

No other injuries were reported.

At this time, police said neither speed, drugs nor alcohol appeared to be contributing factors in the collision.

The investigation is ongoing.