Thunderstorm Artis makes Top 5 on ‘American Idol’

Thunderstorm Artis, a 29-year-0ld Hawaii born-and-raised singer-songwriter, made the Top 5 today on “American Idol,” during “Disney Night” at Disneyland Resort.

Artis performed Disney film hit, “Colors of the Wind” from the 1995 Disney animated musical, “Pocahontas, and returned for his second song of the evening with an original, “Out of the Blue,” written for his wife, Faith, that earned a standing ovation and effusive praise from all three judges.

The win positions Artis, now living in Nashville, for another round of “Disney Night” competition on Monday. Nationwide voting during the broadcast will cut the field to the three who will compete for the title May 18.

Monday’s show will also see the return of Iam Tongi, the Hawaii-born-and-raised “American Idol” title winner of Season 21. Tongi will perform“Hawaiian Roller Coaster Ride” from the upcoming Disney live action remake of “Lilo & Stitch.”

Hawaii fans ages 16 and older can vote today from at 2 p.m. HST until the last commercial break, shortly before 4 p.m., at www.Americanidol.com, via the “American Idol” app and by text message.

Voters must create an ABC account to vote via the website or app. For text message voting, text the number of your favorite contestant to “21523” (To vote for Thunderstorm text 23 to “21523” ); message and data rates may apply.

Voters may cast up to 10 votes in each of the three voting methods for a total of up to 30 votes per show.

Find performance videos and more at www.ABC.com/Shows/American-Idol