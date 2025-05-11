Column: Literacy: When reading ends, learning ends

Our young people are facing a literacy crisis. As an English teacher, I used to start every school year surveying students about their favorite books. Over the past four years, however, I had to amend the question to, “Who likes to read?” What used to be 15 raised hands in each class has dwindled down to one or two.

This anecdotal classroom data mirrors data researchers have been compiling over the past decade: In November 2024, the U.S. Department of Education’s National Center for Education Statistics reported a long-term drop in 13-year-olds reading for fun. This trend isn’t limited to youth; the National Endowment for the Arts’ 2022 Survey of Public Participation in the Arts indicated that 48.5% of adults read at least one book in the past year, a decrease from 52.7% five years prior and 54.6% 10 years earlier.

Compounding the issue, many students seem indifferent or even boastful about their lack of reading. The declaration, “I hate reading,” occurs alarmingly often. Research has shown a proportional relationship between literacy and mental and emotional well-being, creativity and innovation, and cognitive abilities. We need to get keiki excited about reading.

Reading has been shown to boost our mental and emotional health. Engaging with diverse texts fosters a connection to humanity and community. Notably, reading fiction can combat feelings of isolation and depression in both adolescents and adults. Reading builds grit and resilience. Perhaps our national decline in literacy is linked to increased societal polarization. Through reading, we gain insight into different perspectives and experiences, building empathy and compassion.

Iranian-American author Azar Nafisi expressed it so eloquently on NPR in August 2023 when she said, “if we cannot tolerate reading about reality in books, how can we tolerate standing up to ugly realities that are happening every day? We want to arm our children with this independence of mind that can stand up to terrible things that happen every day.” Reading provides a safe space for us to explore difficult situations and complex emotions.

Reading is also fundamental for creativity and innovation. As we accelerate toward an AI-driven future, we must nurture critical and creative thinking skills in our keiki. Reading exposes us to novel concepts and ways of thinking, directly fueling creativity. When reading and learning cease, creative potential diminishes.

Perhaps most importantly, neuroscience and psychology highlight the fierce connection between reading, lifelong learning and brain health. When I ask my students how they will increase their knowledge after school, when they are no longer forced to read, they quickly cite social media. But deep knowledge doesn’t reside on digital platforms like YouTube, TikTok and Instagram, and learning must come, in part, from reading.

Much on-the-job training requires understanding complex texts. Reading actively engages the brain and ensures access to current, credible, research-backed ideas. If we don’t find a way to get our keiki interested in reading, their ability to learn will be diminished when they leave school.

Though schools promote Reading Across the Curriculum programs to highlight its relevance and provide practice in multiple settings, encouraging reading at home is just as important. Share your favorite books and stories with each other. Parents and guardians, start a family book club or establish a dedicated read-aloud time to create a positive reading culture and find new ways of connecting with your keiki.

The easiest solution? Get a public library card and just start reading. Others will follow. Books come in many forms — and audiobooks count!

Brooke Nasser is a teacher at Kalani High School.