Column: Now is time for energy independence

In these uncertain days, there is no shortage of reasons to feel that our hair is on fire. Whether national or global in nature, we seem to be living in times that are the most turbulent in our lifetimes, certainly mine, with the outrage industrial complex going full bore without respite.

So, get ready for a more local, 808-based reason to feel anxious.

Hawaii — even after decades of efforts spanning many governors, legislators, public utilities commissioners, top executives, renewable energy firms, committed activists, interest groups and the expenditure of substantial sums — is still dangerously dependent on imported fossil fuel energy sources.

Despite long-time generous and supportive tax credits and other incentive programs and the state being No. 1 in the country in solar power systems per capita, we are still shockingly reliant on bringing in oil and gas from far-off continents thousands of miles away to power our economy. As in about 90% of all the energy consumed here that comes first and foremost from oil, with a very small portion in the form of natural gas. In fact, one might be surprised to learn that the large bulk of our imported oil comes from Libya, Argentina and Nigeria, which makes for a very long and vulnerable supply line.

By far, the two largest energy-consuming segments of our economy are transportation (55%-60%) and electric power generation (25%-35%). We have certainly made strides in the latter as far as greater independence.

Case in point: Kauai Island Utility Cooperative frequently hits 100% renewable for large chunks of the day, demonstrating that solar-plus-storage can be cost-effectively and reliably deployed.

The much tougher nut to crack is transportation, especially in light of the huge demand for aviation jet fuel. A dramatic increase in the production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) would be a big move in the right direction. Electric vehicles (EVs), powered by either centralized or distributed renewable energy sites, deployed on an exponentially bigger scale could make a substantial dent as well. Sounds too expensive and far-fetched? Not really. Consider the example of Norway where around 90% of all new car sales are EVs.

Without a doubt, if there were simple and effective solutions to this daunting dependency, we would have by now taken those measures to dramatically increase our energy independence and sustainability.

So what to do?

At the end of this month, the usual energy and political players will be gathering on Maui at the state’s annual see-and-be-seen energy conference to schmooze and probably say the usual things to each other. Gov. Josh Green will be there to give the keynote.

What’s really needed, however, is to truly get our collective heads out of the sand, and more aggressively and proactively go beyond our state of complacency. Even though we’re not in dire straits yet because of energy supply disruptions or price shocks, out-of-the-box thinking and actions cannot be put off any longer.

Just imagine the panic buying and hoarding across these islands that would be caused by rumors, let alone the reality, of even a temporary pause in energy supplies coming into Honolulu. Sounds far-fetched? I don’t think so.

In fact, it is more possible than one might think. Going far beyond business as usual in our efforts at greater energy security and independence should be among the highest priorities of all stakeholders.

Marco Mangelsdorf is a long-time energy veteran and an executive at ProVision Solar.