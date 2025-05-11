Letter: HTA official always keen on competence

Sunday, May 11, 2025
Regarding allegations of a hostile work environment at the Hawaii Tourism Authority: I’ve known Isaac Choy, HTA vice president of finance and acting chief administrative officer, for more than 20 years through his capable representation of Manoa in the state House and invaluable volunteer work on boards of local nonprofits.
As the only CPA in the Legislature at the time, he earned a reputation for looking hard at numbers and calling out waste and fraud.
The only hostility I’ve ever seen from Isaac was toward incompetence, bad bookkeeping and liars. It’s not hard to imagine wrongdoers and do-nothings being upset by a person demanding transparency and accountability.
Donna L. Ching
Manoa
