Letter: HTA official always keen on competence

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Regarding allegations of a hostile work environment at the Hawaii Tourism Authority: I’ve known Isaac Choy, HTA vice president of finance and acting chief administrative officer, for more than 20 years through his capable representation of Manoa in the state House and invaluable volunteer work on boards of local nonprofits.

As the only CPA in the Legislature at the time, he earned a reputation for looking hard at numbers and calling out waste and fraud.

The only hostility I’ve ever seen from Isaac was toward incompetence, bad bookkeeping and liars. It’s not hard to imagine wrongdoers and do-nothings being upset by a person demanding transparency and accountability.

Donna L. Ching

Manoa

EXPRESS YOURSELF

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 2 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 200 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter