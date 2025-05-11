Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Sunday, May 11, 2025 76° Today's Paper

EditorialLetters

Letter: Radical Democrats are the enemy within

Today Updated 9:56 p.m.

CAPE COD TIMES / USA TODAY NETWORK VIA IMAGN IMAGES Indivisible Upper Cape protests the Trump administration on Thursday.

CAPE COD TIMES / USA TODAY NETWORK VIA IMAGN IMAGES

Indivisible Upper Cape protests the Trump administration on Thursday.