Letter: Radical Democrats are the enemy within

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

The enemy of America is not Iran, Russia or China. It’s not any terrorist organization. Our enemy is within — the radical left Democratic Party.

President Donald Trump has already secured the borders and ended the Marxist DEI movement in federal government and our military. He has signed executive orders keeping transgender people out of women’s sports and locker rooms. The Democrats protested on every common- sense action taken by President Trump. Blue-state Democratic governors ignored support for immigration enforcement. Every Democrat in the U.S. House voted against President Trump’s tax cuts.

We live in a culture where same-sex marriage is encouraged and celebrated. Where gays, lesbians and transgender people are presented as the norm, against religious morals. If you burn the LGBTQ pride flag, the Democrats call it discrimination. But if you burn the American flag, the Democrats call it free speech.

Melvin Partido Sr.

Pearl City

EXPRESS YOURSELF

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 2 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 200 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter