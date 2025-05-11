Letter: Perhaps parliament politics for America

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

America must acknowledge our hallowed Constitution is fatally flawed. Our vaunted checks and balances and two-party system failed decades ago. Our Supreme Court ratified the failure by allowing unlimited campaign contributions and gave the president immunity to rule as a king.

Were our Founding Fathers too fearful to follow England’s parliamentary form of government? Had they looked closer to home, they may have followed Iceland’s parliamentary government, arguably the world’s oldest, dating back to 930 A.D. In a parliamentary form of government, one no-confidence vote sends the leader, the prime minister, packing.

In 2022, Liz Truss served only 45 days as Britain’s prime minister — the shortest in British history — before being forced to resign or face a vote of no confidence. If we had a parliament and not a Congress, instead of enduring 100-plus days of Donald Trump, we could be enjoying 50-plus days of freedom.

Sam Gillie

Hawaii Kai

