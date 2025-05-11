Letter: Trump, GOP careen toward dictatorship

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

It’s a hollow victory but those of us that warned you about Project 2025 and that reelecting Donald Trump would put America on the fast track to authoritarianism have been proven correct.

The attacks on higher education, the judiciary and law firms, ignoring court orders, attacking journalists and the media, strong- arming corporations, marginalizing people, promoting sycophants over professionals, the attacks on the federal civil service — the list goes on but you get the picture. If you squint, maybe Trump supporters can try and justify each individual action, but if you step back and open your eyes the whole picture becomes crystal clear.

Trump and his Republican supporters are speed-running the end of democracy in real time.

Steve Miller

Makiki

EXPRESS YOURSELF

